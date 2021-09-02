Drought Monitor shows drastic improvement

After a deluge of rainfall over the past week or so, the drought monitor shows major improvement across the state. Overall drought drops from 83% last week to 72% of the state, moderate drought drops from 57% to 45%, severe drought drops 34% to 13%, and extreme drought is completely eliminated, down from 10% of the state.

Locally, all areas, except for in the southeast, improved one drought classification.

Over the past week, some in northeast Iowa saw over a foot of rain with much above normal rainfall for the spots seeing the worst drought. It also led to some flooding in the north and river flooding downstream.

The month of August ended up being one of our wettest months, taking in above normal rainfall in the north but below normal rainfall in the south.

We are still well below normal for the year-to-date numbers, by over 10" in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.

Looking ahead

There are only a couple chances for rain in the forecast, one starting tonight into Saturday, and another on Tuesday.

The next 7 days look to add maybe a quarter inch to a half inch of rainfall accumulation.

Additionally, the 8 to 14 day outlook through the middle of September looks to be drier than normal.

The monthly outlook for September shows equal chances for above or below normal rainfall.