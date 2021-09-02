City of Dubuque to take over management of Mystique Community Ice Center starting Sunday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting Sunday, the City of Dubuque will become the interim manager of the Mystique Community Ice Center on Chaplain Schmitt Island.

This comes after the Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation, Inc. (DICE) decided in June to relinquish its lease on the facility.

The ice center, located at 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive, opened in September 2010. It was designed, developed, and built under a development agreement between DICE, the City, the Dubuque Racing Association, and Battlefield Dubuque, LLC. The facility is owned by the City and was leased in a 25-year agreement to DICE, non-profit that raised the funds to build the ice arena. DICE has managed and operated the facility since it opened.

Under the terms of the development agreement, after the lease was terminated, the City was first required to offer the DRA the right to enter into a new lease on the same terms for the remainder of the lease. The DRA declined.

The City was then required to make the same offer to Northern Lights Hockey, which owns the Dubuque Fighting Saints and is considering the offer. To maintain operations at the ice arena during the process, the City entered into an interim management agreement with DICE that will allow the City to take over on Sept. 5

“The ice center is a year-round recreational asset to the community and to this region. September marks the beginning of a very busy season at the center," Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said. "The City has committed to interim management of the facility in the coming months to allow the activities and events of Dubuque Youth Hockey Association, Dubuque Figure Skating Academy, Fossils Adult Hockey League, Sr. Saints Adult Hockey, Dubuque Fighting Saints, UW-Platteville Hockey, Loras College Club Hockey, open skating opportunities, and more. This interim management will allow the opportunity to explore every option for the continued and future operations of Mystique Community Ice Center.”

The City is reaching out to groups that use the facility to notify them of the change. Current DICE employees will be hired by the City to continue their work at the facility.