China orders ride-hailing firms to correct unfair tactics

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have ordered ride-hailing platforms to correct unfair market tactics amid a crackdown on the internet sector that has spooked investors and shaved billions off the valuations of some of China’s biggest technology companies. Eleven platforms were ordered by year’s end to stop unfair competition tactics and practices such as recruiting unlicensed drivers. The ride-hailing industry led by Didi Global and Meituan employs millions, and platforms often jostle for market share by offering discounts and incentives. The government has expressed concern over the exploitation of such workers. China’s internet watchdog is investigating alleged data privacy violations at sector leader Didi, and competition among its rivals has intensified.