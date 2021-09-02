Cedar Rapids Police searching for homicide suspect who’s considered armed and dangerous

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting on Saturday, August 28, whose whereabouts are unknown and is considered armed and dangerous.

After an investigation, police named Nestor Lagunes Dominguez, 44, as the suspect in the shooting death of 40-year-old Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses reported that Dominguez and another individual arrived at a cookout that Landin was at. Landin then walked away and Dominguez followed. Several gunshots were heard and the witness reported hearing Dominguez say "it's done, let's go" as he returned and put a handgun in his waistband.

Police have issued warrants for Dominguez for First-Degree Murder and Going Armed with Intent. He is described as being 5'7" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are actively searching for Dominguez, and law enforcement should be contacted if he is seen. CRPD says that even though Saturday's shooting appears to have been targeted, Dominguez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say before the shooting, Dominguez had earlier reported that someone he knew punctured a tire on his car.