CDC reports nearly 15 million COVID-19 wasted vaccine doses

(CNN) — Nearly 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the U.S.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports about 3.35% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered had to be discarded.

That may sound like a lot, but it’s actually less than the 5-15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of that is because those vials have to be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try and minimize that waste.