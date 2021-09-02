Arrest made in Des Moines triple shooting that killed 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in a triple shooting in Des Moines earlier this week that killed one and injured two others. Police say in a news release that 17-year-old Danil James Deng was arrested Wednesday in the Monday night shooting that killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II of Des Moines. The shooting left two other men, ages 32 and 27, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say Deng has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and a weapons count. Police say upon Deng’s arrest, officers found a handgun in his possession believed to be the gun used in the shootings.