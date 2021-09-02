Apple teams up with Iowa and seven other states to offer digital IDs on phones

(CNN) -- Apple says travelers in some states will soon be able to get through security using digital IDs on their phones or smart watches.

The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver's licenses or other state IDs to their digital wallets.

The Transportation Security Administration plans to enable airport security checkpoints in those states to accept those versions.

That means passengers will be able to present digital IDs on their phones or watches to pass through.

Arizona and Georgia, which is home to the world's busiest airport, are the first to sign on.

Apple says Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are next.