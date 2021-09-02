52% of voters think Biden should resign over mishandling of Afghanistan

In a new Rasmussen poll, 52% of voters think President Joe Biden should resign over the withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Rasmussen reports it was a phone survey of likely American voters.

Rasmussen reported on September 1st, "Last night we recorded a new low single-overnight approval result in President Biden's job approval history and today he will set a record low in our 3-day rolling approval avg. And this is not even the worst news we have from all voters for him this morning."

Rasmussen also reported, 60% of voters agree with a statement last week by South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham: “I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline.”