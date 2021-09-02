1 Hour Record Rainfall Perspective

You probably have seen in the news and on the web the terrible flash flooding in the northeast, from Philadelphia to Boston. The rain totals are as high as 10" in some locations. That is a lot of rain and we get that kind of rain at times here in eastern Iowa. We just had that amount of rain in northern Iowa last month. What is a little different is the rain, in the northeast, was from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The rain that falls from storms of tropical nature can be very heavy in a short amount of time. It did just that in some locations.

Here is an example of a 1 hour rain total for Newark, NJ. The new record happened on Wednesday when 3.24" of rain fell in 1 hour. This is a record amount for that location. This would also be a record amount in eastern Iowa as well.



Here are the 1 hour record rain amounts for some locations in eastern Iowa:

Waterloo: 2.73" (June 15, 1980)

Dubuque: 2.80" (July 5, 1953)

Cedar Rapids: 2.74" (June 11, 2015)

Iowa City: 2.21" (October 12, 2011)