“You don’t have to suffer.” Mental health experts say suicide is not inevitable ahead of Suicide Prevention Week

(KWWL) -- September prompts an annual focus on suicide prevention and while rates have dipped somewhat in the United States that's not the case everywhere.

Iowa Public Health data shows a slight uptick in suicides between 2019 and 2020. There were 514 suicides statewide in 2019 and 536 in 2030.

STATE OF MENTAL HEATLH: A KWWL Special Report

"Anybody is at risk for developing mental health symptoms and problems," said Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center's Executive Director Tom Eachus.

A long time mental health provider and advocate, Eachus says there's more to be done to destigmatize mental health. He notes that a local coalition continues to grow to more than 100 people representing several different entities. Originally, the planning group started with just 45 people in 2014.

Grant funding from the past year has allowed the UnityPoint Health owned clinic to do a few different things, including handing out 400 gun locks to the community. These have been given to those taking a hunter safety course and at-risk veterans.

"It doesn't necessarily stop people from considering suicide as an option but maybe it gets them to pause, where they put the keys to this gun lock," Eachus said.

Funds also went to displaying large billboards with information on mental health resources. Eachus says they placed these in more rural parts of Iowa to catch those who may not be as close to a large mental health center.

"The demand for mental health services is continuing to increase. There was a short pause during the initial stages of COVID and then, as we all know from past pandemics and disasters, the demand for mental health services has increased exponentially," Eachus said, citing documented rises in suicide rates around the world during times of crisis.

With the pandemic still ongoing, Eachus says it's vital to not neglect social interactions, saying virtual gatherings or new hobbies can drastically improve a person's emotional state.

"I wish the CDC would have said 18 months ago 'physical isolation' as opposed to 'social isolation.' People need to reach out through any way possible," Eachus said.

Ryan Nesbit, the cofounder of the nonprofit "Alive & Running," feels similar, saying that community and a solid support system can go a long way. The group offers a Question, Persuade, Refer training that's meant to help someone assisting someone contemplating suicide. Nesbit says it's all about listening.

"We all want to try and fix each other. I hear your problems, 'oh how can I fix you?' No. We are all broken and have struggles. We need more time with people to sit and listen or sit quietly, just to have someone with you," Nesbit said.

If you're interested in sponsoring such a training, there's more information on the Alive & Running website.

While September is a time to focus on suicide prevention, Nesbit says it goes beyond just one month.

"This is every day, our work does not stop October 1st. It goes on and on and we're always available," Nesbit said.

Crisis lines:

Your Life Iowa – 24/7 crisis support in the state of Iowa (call, text or live-chat) Call 1-855-581-8111 or text to 1-855-895-8398National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Call 1-800-273-8255 (En Español – 1-888-628-9454)

Crisis Text Line – Text 741741 for crisis help

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ Crisis and Suicide Hotline) – 866-488-7386

Veterans Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center at Allen Hospital: (319) 234-2893 or 800-583-1526

Linn County Mental Health and Counseling Services here.

Resources at the University of Iowa can be found here.

MercyOne offers mental health services, more details can be found here.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please seek help.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be found here or by calling 1-800-273-8255.