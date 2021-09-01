Willie Ray headed to Louisiana to help feed Hurricane Ida victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Community leader and owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack Willie Ray Fairley is keeping his word that he will help feed people in need when disaster hits.

The man who fed thousands in Cedar Rapids in the aftermath of the derecho and who traveled to Texas to feed people without power is now planning to head to another disaster site.

This time he's headed to Louisiana to help feed victims of Hurricane Ida and those working on clean-up.

The Q Shack Facebook page shared a post saying they are planning to leave Cedar Rapids on Monday, but are looking for someone that can pull the Q Shack Truck on a trailer.

In May, Fairley was recognized on Fortune’s 2021 ‘World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’ list for his community work in feeding those in need.

After he returned from Texas, Fairley said that he doesn’t plan to stop helping after natural disasters.

“When someone’s down and may need a little picking up so we like try and show up,” Fairley said in March. “We’re just going to keep our ears open and find out where is the next place we need to be and we’ll be traveling there too.”

MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy have both sent over 100 workers down to Louisiana as well to help restore power and assist with clean-up.