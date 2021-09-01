“We got power!”: Electricity back in sliver of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A small section of New Orleans saw the lights go back on after Hurricane Ida blacked out the entire city. Officials with the power company Entergy say electricity was restored to about 11,500 customers early Wednesday morning. Byron Lambert was one of them. He woke up around 1:30 a.m. and looked down his hallway to see that a light was on in the laundry room. He used some of that power to clean his yard Wednesday and was aware of how fortunate he was compared to others who were still suffering without electricity. The state Public Service Commission says 989,000 homes and businesses are still without power — 44% of all state utility customers in southeast Louisiana.