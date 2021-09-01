US senators warn against Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A delegation of four U.S. senators says America is looking to help Lebanon overcome fuel shortages that have paralyzed the country. But they warned Wednesday that the import of Iranian oil into the crisis-hit country could have “severely damaging consequences.” The Democratic senators pushed for the immediate formation of a Lebanese government that can begin urgent reforms. They also vowed support for Lebanon’s U.S.-backed army. Those troops saw their salaries lose more than 90% of their value amid a crash in Lebanon’s pound in the economic meltdown that began nearly two years ago. Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic crisis in its modern history.