U of I’s Rape Victim Advocacy Program talks sexual assault on campuses as allegations resurface

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - As sexual assault allegations from September 2020 resurface, the University of Iowa Phi Gamma Delta chapter has the attention of many.

Iowa City Police and Johnson County Attorney asked for the public's help in the investigation Wednesday.

"It's tough being part of the institution because it's still happening here," Rape Victim Advocacy Program (RVAP) Executive Director Adam Robinson said.

Universities everywhere are no stranger to sexual assault. It's an issue that stems off campuses as well.

The University of Iowa alone has 190 reported rape offenses between 2017 and 2019 according to the crime statistics provided by the U of I.

"We want to be able to be anywhere and have the freedom without being scared of being assaulted," future U of I student Cael Hansen said.

Protesters came together for what was supposed to be a peaceful protest Tuesday evening, but turned violent, as demonstrators vandalized the FIJI house and another residence where some fraternity members were reportedly staying.

"It makes me sick. And being a woman on campus is so scary," University of Iowa sophomore Chloey Shriver said.

The national Phi Gamma Delta Executive Director acknowledged the situation in a statement:

Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) does not tolerate sexual violence and takes any allegation very seriously. Our University of Iowa chapter took quick and decisive action in September 2020 to remove two members of the chapter who were alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct, though no criminal charges were filed by local authorities. The chapter also fully cooperated with the University and local police investigations. What began as a peaceful protest in Iowa City last night regrettably turned destructive. We want to thank the University of Iowa staff for intervening to keep students safe during a difficult situation. We share in the anger and frustration felt across college campuses that more must be done to stop sexual violence. We all have a responsibility to make college campuses safe for everyone, and Greek organizations want to be part of a solution that must involve many participants – none of us can fix this problem alone. We respect the right to peacefully protest, but just as we condemn sexual violence, we also must condemn violence and intimidation directed at anyone, even in the name of a worthy cause. Phi Gamma Delta Executive Director Rob Caudill

The university's Code of Student Life states actions can be taken if a student is charged with a crime. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

"That can be really frustrating for a community that wants sexual assault to not be happening," RVAP's Adam Robinson said.

Robinson says victims often are not believed or are blamed for the assault. He believes everyone can do better in working to bring an end to sexual assault nationwide.

"What they need is support. what they need is a space where their voice is listened to, where their humanity is centered," Robinson said.

More people are signing the online petition to end the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on the University of Iowa campus. As of Wednesday, there were more than 93,000 signatures.

A second night of protesting is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. outside the University President's house.

KWWL will provide coverage of the upcoming events and will update this story.