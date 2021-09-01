TRACKING: Rain is expected Friday

Tonight: It is a clear and comfortable night ahead. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with a light east wind.

Thursday: The day starts off with sunshine. Clouds slowly increase during the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 70s with the wind shifting to the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: The clouds continue to thicken up. A few showers are possible late. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Clouds and showers are expected through the day and this keeps temperatures down. Highs are in the upper 60s. Isolated storms are possible. Most of the rain falls during the day with amounts about 0.50” or less. This will not impact the rivers.

High School Football Games (Friday Evening): Chance of showers with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday and Labor Day: A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80.