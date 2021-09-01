Skip to Content

TRACKING: Rain by the end of the work week

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 11:40 am
10:36 am Weather Now
River Stage Forecast (2)
Wildfire Smoke (23)
Wind Forecast Bars (36)
QPF 7 Day
City By City AM (29)
10 Day Forecast AM (29)

Some river flood warnings are in effect, especially along the Wapsipinicon River. For river levels, click here.

Today:  Mostly sunny, hazy, and pleasant for today. East winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Clear skies remain overnight. It’ll be another nice night to open the windows, if you’d like. East winds continue at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Thursday: We start the day mostly sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day. Winds shift out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Rain looks to move in late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows drop to around 60 degrees.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout much of the day on Friday. Severe weather is not expected. South winds are at 10-15 mph. A half inch to an inch of rain may fall in a few locations.

This Weekend: A few showers may remain early Saturday morning, otherwise we should be dry for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures hang around the 80 degree mark.

Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

Skip to content