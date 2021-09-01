TRACKING: Rain by the end of the work week

Some river flood warnings are in effect, especially along the Wapsipinicon River. For river levels, click here.

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, and pleasant for today. East winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Clear skies remain overnight. It’ll be another nice night to open the windows, if you’d like. East winds continue at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Thursday: We start the day mostly sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day. Winds shift out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Rain looks to move in late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows drop to around 60 degrees.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout much of the day on Friday. Severe weather is not expected. South winds are at 10-15 mph. A half inch to an inch of rain may fall in a few locations.

This Weekend: A few showers may remain early Saturday morning, otherwise we should be dry for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures hang around the 80 degree mark.