TRACKING: Highs in the 70s

Some river flood warnings are in effect, especially along the Wapsipinicon River. For river levels, click here. Stay vigilant on the roads and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Today: It will be really nice today with sunny skies, although we may have some haze increasing, especially through the afternoon. Highs will range from 72 to 80 today with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph and virtually no humidity.

Tonight: Clear skies and an east wind at 5 to 10 mph will allow our lows to plunge to the low to mid 50s. It’ll be a bit cool tomorrow morning!

Thursday: Clouds will begin to increase throughout the day and haze remains in our sky too. Air quality is not expected to drop too much as the smoke is above the surface. Highs will once again range from the low 70s to near 80 with low humidity and a southeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms will move in late on Thursday night with scattered showers and a few storms possible on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be cool with highs in the 60s to near 70.

Labor Day Weekend: A few lingering, isolated showers are possible Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, skies become partly cloudy. Sunday will be a dry day before another chance for an isolated shower/storm on Labor Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

Next Week: Skies look to become mostly sunny for Tuesday through most of the week with cooler than normal temperatures.