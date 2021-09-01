Teen sentenced in death of undercover detective, informant

CLEVELAND (AP) — A teenager involved in a botched robbery that ended with the fatal shooting of an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant last year has been sentenced to a term in the state’s youth services facility. The sentence imposed Tuesday calls for the now-16-year-old to remain in custody until he’s 21. He could then be freed if he does well during his time at the facility. but if not he could face a lengthy state prison term. Detective James Skernivitz and informant Scott Dingess were killed Sept. 3 while they were in an unmarked car preparing for a drug operation. Authorities say a group of youths approached them and one fired several shots into the vehicle.