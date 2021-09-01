Students hold second night of protest over sexual assault allegations on the University of Iowa campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Students at the University of Iowa called for an end to a fraternity on Wednesday for the second straight night. The protests are in response to sexual assault allegations made against students in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on campus. The incident reportedly happened in September 2020.

Wednesday's protest was relatively peaceful. Tuesday night's demonstration turned violent as protesters vandalized the FIJI house and another residence where some fraternity members were reportedly staying.

The group started outside the University President's house around 8 p.m. before marching down Clinton Street to the Pentacrest.

For the second straight night, students at the University of Iowa are protesting outside the President’s house. It is in response to allegations of sexual assault against members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. pic.twitter.com/jk3t6P36fh — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreaultTV) September 2, 2021

Several hundred people called on university officials to take action and kick the fraternity off-campus.

In a statement to KWWL, Phi Gamma Delta Executive Director Rob Caudill said the fraternity does not tolerate sexual violence and seriously takes any allegation.

"Our University of Iowa chapter took quick and decisive action in September 2020 to remove two members of the chapter who were alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct, though no criminal charges were filed by local authorities," Caudill said. "The chapter also fully cooperated with the University and local police investigations."

On Wednesday afternoon, Iowa City Police and the Johnson County Attorney's Office asked for the public's help in the case. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

"We have and will continue to take allegations of sexual assault seriously and will investigate them to the fullest extent," Iowa City Police said in a press release Wednesday.

More people are signing an online petition to end the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on the University of Iowa campus. As of Wednesday, there were more than 93,000 signatures.