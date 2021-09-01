Sept. 1: Nearly 500 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, 1.6 million fully vaccinated

(KWWL) -- There were 8,308 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, August 25 to Wednesday, September 1, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 408,390.

That's an average of 1,187 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases is up 17% from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 408,390 people who have tested positive, 376,954 have recovered. This is 3,705 new recoveries compared to last week.

The state is reporting 39 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,307. 42 new deaths were reported in the week prior.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (376,954) and the number of deaths (6,307) from the total number of cases (408,390) shows there are currently 25,129 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,564 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

There were 89 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 498 (up from 396 last week, a 26% increase). Of those, 133 are in the ICU (up from 99 last week, a 34% increase), and 51 are on ventilators (up from 45 last week).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 33,309 more vaccine doses were administered to Iowans last week for a total of 3,095,617 doses administered to Iowa residents. 18,696 more Iowans completed their vaccine series in the last week for a total of 1,612,253.

Black Hawk County: 834 more residents have been fully vaccinated in the last week for a total of 65,590.

Linn County: 1,200 more residents have been fully vaccinated in the last week for a total of 126,017.

Johnson County: 647 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 91,370.

Dubuque County: 458 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 52,928.

