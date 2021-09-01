Rebels kidnap 20 in east Congo after ambushing convoy

BENI, Congo (AP) — Rebels in eastern Congo have ambushed a civilian convoy that was under military escort and killed five people. At least 20 others are still being held hostage late Wednesday. The army said it had been able to free 60 others during the attack in Congo’s Ituri province. The military called on people in the area to remain calm. But news of the latest attack renewed outcry over the mounting violence blamed on rebel groups this year. The most active one is known as ADF and it has reportedly pledged its allegiance to the Islamic State organization. Some fear that has only deepened the security crisis in eastern Congo.