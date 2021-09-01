Police in rural eastern Iowa fatally shoot person with knife

MARTELLE, Iowa (AP) — At least five law enforcement officers fired their guns at a person holding a knife outside a building fire in rural eastern Iowa, killing the person. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that the shooting happened Tuesday night, when law enforcement converged on a property about a mile southeast of Martelle following a 911 call. The department says arriving officers came upon a large structure fire and a person holding a knife who didn’t comply with orders to drop the knife. The person, who was not identified, was shot numerous times and died at the scene. Officials say two Jones County Sheriff’s deputies and three Anamosa police officers all fired their weapons and have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.