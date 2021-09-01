Officials confirm investigation into sexual assault allegations against Univ. of Iowa fraternity, ask for public’s help

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Attorney's Office and Iowa City Police are now asking for the public’s help in investigating an alleged sexual assault incident that they say took place on September 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity House on Ellis Avenue.

This comes after both agencies, on Tuesday, wouldn't say if an investigation into the alleged incident had been initiated. The University of Iowa also wouldn't say if any complaints had been filed with the Office of Sexual Misconduct or with the University of Iowa Police.

The City and the County Attorney's Office released a joint statement Wednesday saying the attorney's office and Iowa City Police have been working closely on the case.

"The Department has previously and will continue to work closely with the Johnson County Attorney's Office on this case. We have and will continue to take allegations of sexual assault seriously and will investigate them to the fullest extent." Joint Statement from the City of Iowa City & Johnson County Attorney

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the fraternity house Tuesday night, calling on UI administrations to ban the fraternity from campus. Students gathered around 8 p.m. in response to a petition circulating online. The petition claims members of the fraternity sexually assaulted a woman last September. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had more than 93,000 signatures.

Police are investigating vandalism to the fraternity house, as well as another house located at 713 Iowa Ave., as a result of the protest. Both homes had broken windows and doors and the FIJI fraternity house was graffitied. Police say several cars were also flipped over before the crowd dispersed.

"We understand that providing and showing support for sexual assault survivors is important. Peaceful protests are respected as a valued First Amendment Right. Violence and property damage diminishes the message of the protest and may further deter survivors from reporting sexual assaults. We encourage showing your support by demonstrating in a non-violent fashion." Joint Statement from the City of Iowa City & Johnson County Attorney

The North American Interfraternity Conference released a statement Wednesday in response to Tuesday's protest.

"We join others in the community to condemn any form of sexual violence. While we support freedoms of speech and assembly, the violence and destruction by some members of the crowd during a protest last night at the University of Iowa is unacceptable and cannot be repeated. We call on all members of the campus community to come together to address the issue of sexual violence in a meaningful manner. We support survivors and believe those found responsible for misconduct should be held accountable for their actions." Todd Shelton, Chief Communication Officer, North American Interfraternity Conference

On Monday, the Phi Gamma Delta Chapter at the U of I posted a message on its Facebook page saying they have a zero-tolerance policy against sexual assault. However, as of Tuesday night, the group had deleted its Facebook page and website.

Anyone with information on the alleged sexual assault is encouraged to call Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275. If you or someone you know is aware of an alleged sexual assault, call Iowa City Police at the number listed above or the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 319-356-3022. University of Iowa students may also call the University's Title IX and Gender Equity Office at 319-335-6200.

No arrests have been made from the protest. Anyone with information, including security camera or cell phone footage, is asked to call Iowa City Police at the number listed above.

Read the full statement from Iowa City Police and Johnson County Attorney:

