Man shot with slain off-duty New Orleans cop in Texas dies

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say the friend of an off-duty New Orleans police officer who was fatally shot during a holdup on the patio of a Houston restaurant has also died, more than a week after being wounded in the shooting. Houston police said Wednesday that 43-year-old Dyrin Riculfy was pronounced dead on Tuesday. New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe, who was 41, was pronounced dead at the scene on Aug. 21. Two men have been charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shootings. Police have said that Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on a patio when two men wearing hoodies approached and tried to rob them.