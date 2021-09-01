Klein picks up pro-police PAC endorsement; says Chief should resign

Waterloo mayoral candidate Margaret Klein picked up a key endorsement Tuesday, as she tries to bolster her pro-police campaign.

Klein, who has called on Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to resign, has increasingly aligned herself with rank and file officers.

Klein has come out against the "public safety officer" model which has become a hotbed for critics in Cedar Falls.

It comes as no surprise that "Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC" would endorse Klein, who has been leading the battle cry for change within City Hall and the Waterloo Police Department.

On Facebook, Klein recently posted, Chief Joel Fitzgerald's Fort Worth Police Department termination of employment letter.

The letter stated, Fitzgerald had an "increasing lack of good judgement" and made decisions more "focused on your (his) best interest instead of the best interest of the city."

Klein said she surveyed more than 60 Waterloo Police officers, and 100-percent of them did not believe Fitzgerald was the right man for the job.

The letter of endorsement is below:

"Waterloo, Iowa – The Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC today announced that it is endorsing City Councilwoman Margaret Klein in her bid for the mayor’s office.

Lynn Moller, chair of the Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC, says that there is no question in the minds of police retirees and those concerned with the direction of the Waterloo Police Department that a change in leadership is morale is dangerously low and officers are fleeing the department in record numbers, Quentin Hart has ignored the concerns of the public and police officers,” Moller said. “Despite the mayor’s attempts to lay blame at the feet of the city council and others, ultimately the buck stops with him. The current state of the police department stems directly from his failure to lead.”

The group’s treasurer, Rhonda Weber, who retired from the Waterloo Police Department just this summer praised Klein for her loyalty to police officers. She said Klein is often the only member of city government that responds to constituent calls and emails and has proven to be not just a listener but a doer.

“Police officers and their families know that Margaret Klein has their back,” said Weber. “As a recent retiree, I’ve seen first-hand the decline of our police department and wholeheartedly believe the first step in restoring morale is electing a new mayor.”

Moller says that the PAC plans to meet with city council candidates later in September and will announce additional endorsements at that time.

The Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC is not affiliated with the Waterloo Police Protective Association (WPPA), the association which represents police officers in the city. The WPPA advocates for its members but does not engage in political campaigns."