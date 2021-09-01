Japan launches Digital Agency to boost government technology

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is looking to give its government services and record keeping a technological upgrade with Wednesday’s launch of a new Digital Agency, hoping to bring a much needed overhaul to antiquated systems that have had their shortfalls highlighted by the pandemic. Japan currently relies heavily on old fashioned paperwork for its people to apply for government services, while central and local government offices use different systems to store and manage data, lacking compatibility. The lack of digitalization became a major problem during the pandemic, causing delays and mishandling of applications for financial subsidies and support, as well as slowing medical data transmission needed for virus measures.