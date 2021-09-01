Happy Meteorological Fall

Happy first day of meteorological fall! It's hard to believe we are putting August, and the summer, behind us as we get ready for cooler temperatures and changing seasons. Meteorological fall runs from September 1 through November 30. The reason why this time period is designated as fall is because they are when we see the most change in our weather. These are transitional months where temperatures can be highly variable and forecasting gets more difficult.

Our average highs will drop quickly over this time period and it is because the Northern Hemisphere is tilting away from the sun, resulting in less sunlight each day. Today for example, we lose 2 minutes and 45 seconds with a total of 13 hours and 5 minutes of daylength. This is down from when we had a max daylength of 15 hours and 18 minutes back on the summer solstice in June.

By mid September, our rate of daylength loss is maximized through early October, losing 2 minutes and 50 seconds each day. The days will keep getting shorter and shorter until the winter solstice on December 21. Astronomical fall, or the autumnal equinox, begins on September 22nd. This is when the sun is directly over the equator.

As the divide depends between the rapidly cooling north pole and the eternally warm equator, our weather is strongly impacted by passing fronts and systems, swinging our temperatures wildly.