Gunmen kidnap 73 students in latest attack on Nigeria school

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Police in northwestern Nigeria say gunmen have attacked another remote school, kidnapping 73 students. The latest abductions come just days after Nigerians had celebrate the release of three different groups of young hostages who were freed over a 24-hour period. On Wednesday, attackers descended upon the Government Day Secondary School, located in the remote village of Kaya in Zamfara state. More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria since December. The gunmen have demanded large ransom payments from parents and while most pupils ultimately have been released some have died or been killed in captivity.