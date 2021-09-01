France starts COVID-19 booster shot campaign for the elderly

PARIS (AP) — France has started administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. The move is meant to shore up their vaccine protection, as the highly contagious delta variant is spreading in the country. People can get the shot on condition a minimum six-month period has passed since they got fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The Health Ministry said about 18 million people are estimated to be eligible for the booster shot. The French government followed the recommendations of the country’s health authority, which said last month that “recent studies suggest a fall in the vaccine’s effectiveness” over time.