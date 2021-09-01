Cedar Valley Hospice opens new support center

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Cedar Valley Hospice has a new home in Waterloo, giving them more space to collaborate and help those in their final days.

The Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center used to be housed in the Kimball Ridge Center, formerly the Shoitz Hospital, along Ridgeway Avenue. However with plans to demolish the Kimball Ridge Center, they were forced to make a move.

That move was to 900 Tower Park Drive off of San Marnan in Waterloo. The new building is designed with their work in mind and will be more functional than their old space, something that is welcomed by those who work there day to day.

"We designed this building to go specifically with the flow of our work. That means big collaborative areas with lots of natural light to help people when they're coming in and need to take a break and collaborate with their team members on how to best take care of our community,” said Michaela Vandersee, Executive Director of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Before the ribbon cutting, a flag was raised by the Black Hawk County Veteran's Affairs Office. The building will also contain a time capsule with items from the past year. It includes staff lists and care manuals and, of course, masks and nasal swabs for COVID-19.

It is important to note, this does not move the Cedar Valley Hospice Home along Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. That will stay in place.