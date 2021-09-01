Cedar Falls resident announces bid for City Council

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Long-time Cedar Falls resident, Carole Yates announced her campaign for City Council Wednesday. She's running to represent Ward 3.

A resident of 45 years, Yates has been an active volunteer in her community. Some of the organizations she volunteers with include the Youth Art Team, Black Hawk-Bremer League of Women Voters, Black Hawk County NAACP, the RSVP reading mentor program, Cedar Falls Mennonite Church, and Cedar Valley Cyclists.

Yates previously served on the Cedar Falls Resilience Committee core team. A role she says helped her listen to what residents are looking for in their community leaders.

“The resilience work listened to lots of citizen input. The plan would involve being future ready for changing economic issues, environment, providing transportation and housing for all, and being a welcoming community,” Carole Yates, Running for Cedar Falls City Council, Ward 3

She also worked as a program manager for the UNI Center for Energy and Environmental Education, helping people reduce their energy usage and better understand the resources they're using. Other past experiences include a writer and producer at KUNI Public Radio, and being an independent writer and editor.

Yates says her top goals in running for city council are to support local economic development, help strengthen the Cedar Falls partnership with UNI, and work towards the future with the Cedar Falls resilience plan in order to improve upon the city's infrastructure, housing, quality of life, and transportation in the area.

“I’m running for Ward 3 representative because I want to be a positive voice for moving Cedar Falls forward. I want to help our community continue its tradition of competent city government with clear goals, careful information gathering, and broad citizen input. We need to look to the future and offer a quality of life for all while working on economic and energy issues that will help us be more resilient now and in the future.” Carole Yates, Running for Cedar Falls City Council, Ward 3

For more information on Yates' campaign, and to learn how you can donate, visit her campaign website, or Facebook page to learn more.