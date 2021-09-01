Canada’s Ontario province to require vaccine certificates

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario has become the fourth Canadian province to announce residents will soon have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor public venues. Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday the vaccination certificate program will take effect Sept. 22. Initially, residents will show a PDF or printout of the vaccination receipt they received when they got their COVID-19 shots, along with a government-issued ID. The certificate will be necessary to enter restaurants and bars, nightclubs, meeting and event spaces, gyms, sporting events, casinos, concerts and theaters. The requirement won’t apply to most outdoor settings.