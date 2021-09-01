Skip to Content

BREAKING: DCI and Jones County deputies investigating officer-involved shooting

12:19 am Breaking NewsCedar Rapids NewsTop Stories
DCI 16x9
Iowa DCI logo

MARTELLE, Iowa (KWWL) - Multiple agencies are currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in rural Jones County. The Jones County Sheriff's Office says this is an evolving situation and could not release many details.

Sheriff's deputies and agents for the Division of Criminal Investigation are set up along 42nd Street, about three miles south of the small town of Martelle.

KWWL has a crew on scene working to learn more information.

Author Profile Photo

Travis Breese

Reporter, Iowa City

More Stories

Skip to content