Bill to curb racial teaching goes to North Carolina governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans have given final legislative approval to a bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom. The proposal would prohibit teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs. The measure approved Wednesday will now make its way to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The latest action in North Carolina follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.” The GOP has not identified a single case of alleged “indoctrination” that House Bill 324 would prevent. Cooper is likely to veto the proposal.