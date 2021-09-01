American Red Cross sending volunteers from Nebraska-Iowa region to assist in Hurricane Ida response

(KWWL) - Nearly two dozen volunteers from throughout Iowa and Nebraska will join the American Red Cross in supporting the response to Hurricane Ida.

Currently, the Red Cross is working around the clock across the Gulf Coast. Through partnerships, they're helping to provide those struggling with the damage left behind after Ida made landfall Sunday as a category four storm. Their focus is on providing safe shelter, meals and comfort for those in need.

Twenty-two volunteers from the Nebraska-Iowa region will join in the efforts. Six individuals from Dubuque and Cedar Rapids will make the journey. Ten volunteers will travel from Des Moines while one individual will travel from Sioux City. The remaining volunteers are coming from Nebraska. Additionally, five Emergency Response Vehicles have been deployed from Waterloo, Des Moines, Sioux City, Omaha and Burlington.

On Tuesday night alone, more than 2,100 people sought refuge in 38 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

Since August 1st, 59 Red Cross volunteers have been deployed from throughout Iowa and Nebraska to disasters across the country. In addition to the response in the south, three region volunteers are also supporting the response to flooding in Tennessee. Seven volunteers are currently deployed to the California wildfires.

If you'd like to get involved with the American Red Cross, more information on how to do so can be found here.