5 missing and 6 hurt after Navy helicopter crash in Pacific

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- A day after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean off Southern California near an aircraft carrier, rescue crews are still searching for five missing sailors.

Wednesday's search is happening after the Navy said in a statement that one sailor was rescued shortly after Tuesday's crash and was in stable condition at a San Diego hospital.

Five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the helicopter was based also suffered injuries.

Three were treated for minor injuries on board and two were transported to San Diego. The Navy says the helicopter was operating on deck before it plunged into the sea.