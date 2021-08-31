Will flooding dampen your Labor Day plans? Take a look at these interactive maps from the Iowa Flood Center

(KWWL) -- It's been more than a year since George Wyth State Park has seen any significant flooding. The park closed on Sunday as the Cedar River quickly rose from heavy rains from the weekend.

The Cedar River crested around midday Tuesday after causing some minor flooding at the park and also in Cedar Falls. Floodwaters were relatively contained to Tourist Park just east of downtown. Following the crest, the river level is expected to fall pretty quickly.

Park Manager Lori Eberhard with the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources says at the latest they'll open Friday. It really just depends on how quickly things dry out. There is some rain in the forecast but nothing like what eastern Iowa saw late last week.

Still, Eberhard expects some cleanup from any leftover debris once the floodwaters recede.

"Just watch the river, there's a lot of stuff coming down. So, we'll be contacting our reservations with camping this week," Eberhard said.

She says Labor Day should be fine this year but warns that not everything will necessarily be open.

"Trails are still underwater and there's going to be a number of them that are going to be underwater for a few days yet, maybe even through the weekend," Eberhard says. "So, when there are signs up, when there are gates up, and it says 'do not go through.' Please! Don't go through there."

Despite a person's skill level on the trails, Eberhard says if you have trouble accessing it then so can first responders.

Much of the area had been dealing with some drought-like conditions as heavy rains have been rare.

"It takes a big event like we had last week to really kind of prime the system for a flood event," said Nathan Young, the Associate Director of the Iowa Flood Center with the University of Iowa.

The center started in 2010 and works to provide in-depth forecasts for flooding in eastern Iowa. Interactive maps in the center's Iowa Flood Information System allow users to apply a certain set of circumstances that simulate how intense a flooding event can be.

"Learn about their flood risks and make informed decisions about how to address them, both during flood events and out into the future," Young said.

The Cedar River is expected to crest in several communities south of Black Hawk County through the rest of the week. Young said it would take several major rain events to make a dent in the state's dry conditions.

"Typically our flood season is June, in that time frame, and we've had major floods in late fall and the early spring, rainfall driven floods that are very atypical," Young said.

View those maps from the Iowa Flood Center here.