Waterloo inmate escapes work release facility

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped custody.

Devin Dewayne Smith, 30, is convicted of Second-Degree Robbery and other charges in Black Hawk County and was admitted to the Waterloo work release facility on May 26, 2021.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says he failed to report to the work release facility Monday night.

The department describes Smith as 6'2" and 167 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Waterloo Police.