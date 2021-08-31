Vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, where around 65% of its nearly 1.4 billion people live in villages served by fragile health care systems. A blend of innovative strategies tailored for villages, alongside a communication strategy the vast nation has used for previous immunization campaigns is bearing fruit. But even though demand for vaccines has been increasing in villages, supply constraints continue for the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Experts say it’s unlikely the country will reach its objective of vaccinating all adults by the end of 2021.