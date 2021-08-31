UI Health Care gets approval for North Liberty hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa State Health Facilities Council approved a Certificate of Need for University of Iowa Health Care to build a new hospital in North Liberty on Tuesday.

This was UIHC's second time seeking approval for the project; it was denied 3-2 in February. Hospital officials say this time their application better explained their strategic plan. That strategic plan is to continue functioning as a teaching, research and multilevel care facility.

UIHC President Suresh Gunasekaran says the $230 billion North Liberty hospital will function as an extension of their main campus, allowing them to offer specialized care and reduce wait times on the main campus.

Several local hospitals like Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids, Mercy Iowa City, Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, Jones Medical Center in Anamosa all opposed the hospital.

They were concerned with losing business, possible increases in health care costs as competition decreases, and said this would duplicate services already offered in the region.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the certificate, saying it would help the state solve its issues with lack of providers and more tertiary care.

KWWL will have more on this story Tuesday night at 10.