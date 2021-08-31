TRACKING: The next chance of rain

Tonight: Clouds and showers clear this evening. The sky remains clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s. The wind is light from the east. Patchy fog is possible late.

Wednesday: This is going to be a beautiful day. Sunshine, low humidity, light wind (E 5-10 mph), and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday Night: The sky remains clear with dry air in place. This allows temperatures to drop into the low and mid-50s.

Thursday: Another day with plenty of sunshine. Clouds do increase late in the afternoon in advance of the next chance of rain late Thursday night through Friday. High temperatures are near 80 again.