TRACKING: Near normal temperatures this week

Some river flood warnings are in effect. For river levels, click here.

Today:  Few showers or storms remain possible through the day. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the day, but clouds start to clear in the later afternoon/early evening. Northeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are a few degrees cooler and in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear tonight, with chilly low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant temperatures as we approach the midweek. Northeast winds remain at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies Wednesday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Thursday: Clouds increase throughout the day on Thursday, with showers and storms possible late. Winds shift out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

This Weekend: A few showers or a storm or two are possible early Saturday morning but will lead to a dry weekend. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

