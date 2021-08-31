TRACKING: Hints of fall in the forecast

Some river flood warnings are in effect. For river levels, click here. Stay vigilant on the roads and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Today: A bit of rain scraped through eastern Iowa west of I-380 early this morning. More showers and a possible storm are possible this morning into the afternoon for our southwestern counties. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny to cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity is low with an east-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Skies will become clear with lows plunging into the mid 50s. We will have a light east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: It will be a magnificent day with sunny skies and highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s. We will have an east-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity stays low.

Thursday: We look dry Thursday with a little more cloud cover. Highs will still be in the 70s to low 80s with an occasionally breezy southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Weekend: A chance for scattered showers/storms arrives Thursday night into Friday with isolated showers through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, again, with low humidity.

Next Week: There will be a few shower and storm chances, but temperatures look even cooler with highs in the mid 70s and lows deep into the 50s.