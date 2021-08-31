Tom Blanford files nominations paperwork for Cedar Falls mayor

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Falls mayoral candidate Tom Blanford has turned in the nominations paperwork to the Black Hawk County Auditor for Election Day on November 2nd.

"I appreciate all of the support and encouragement we've received from voters across our community," Blanford said. "I'm looking forward to continuing to engage with residents and hear their ideas to move Cedar Falls forward."

All candidates running for mayor must follow a formal process to get to the ballot. One step is submitting petitions with voter signatures.

Tom is a Cedar Falls native graduating from Cedar Falls High School and UNI with a B.A. in political science. Tom currently works as the VP of administration at Collins Holding Company and served on the Human Rights Commission for the City of Cedar Falls for three years.