The big gridiron loss, on TV, was real — but is the school?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a shellacking in a game televised on ESPN revealed an Ohio prep football team wasn’t the top-tier talent it purported to be, the legitimacy of the school itself is in question. Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s asked Ohio’s Department of Education to investigate whether Bishop Sycamore complies with minimum standards under Ohio law. He says its 58-0 loss to Florida powerhouse IMG Academy on Sunday in Canton raised concerns about player safety as well as school operations. Observers wondered how it ended up in the game in the first place. The marketing group that scheduled the matchup says it was “misled” and should’ve had more thorough vetting.