Rainfall totals last night, Monday into Tuesday

8:59 am Schnack's Weather Blog

We got clipped by a passing system last night giving some of our western and southern counties a bit of light rain. We missed the heavier rain that fell in western and central Iowa.

Here is a full list of area totals from last night:

CityAmount
Waterloo0.03
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
Belle Plaine 3 S0.04
Cedar Falls0.08
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.06  
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW T  
Clutier0.11
Dysart0.04
Eagle Center0.03
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.34  
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.29  
Ely 0.5 SE T  
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.01  
Garwin0.26
Grundy Center0.22
Hampton0.15
Hubbard0.85
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.08  
Iowa Falls0.33
Ladora0.02
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.01  
Marengo 3.6 N 0.02  
Marshalltown0.35
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.01
New Hartford0.08
New Haven 1 NE0.12
New Providence 2 NE0.26
Parkersburg0.15
Reinbeck0.12
Shellsburg 2.9 S T  
Sigourney0.23
Steamboat Rock0.33
Toledo0.16
Traer0.30
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.23  
VintonT
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.06  

Not including what we have picked up since midnight, Waterloo and Dubuque have made up some ground this August on the year to date deficits.

Everyone is still well below normal for the year, through August 30.

Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

