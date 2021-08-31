Rainfall totals last night, Monday into Tuesday

We got clipped by a passing system last night giving some of our western and southern counties a bit of light rain. We missed the heavier rain that fell in western and central Iowa.

Here is a full list of area totals from last night:

City Amount Waterloo 0.03 Dubuque 0.00 Cedar Rapids 0.00 Iowa City 0.00 Belle Plaine 3 S 0.04 Cedar Falls 0.08 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.06 Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW T Clutier 0.11 Dysart 0.04 Eagle Center 0.03 Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.34 Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.29 Ely 0.5 SE T Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.01 Garwin 0.26 Grundy Center 0.22 Hampton 0.15 Hubbard 0.85 Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.08 Iowa Falls 0.33 Ladora 0.02 Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.01 Marengo 3.6 N 0.02 Marshalltown 0.35 Muscoda 0.5 WSW 0.01 New Hartford 0.08 New Haven 1 NE 0.12 New Providence 2 NE 0.26 Parkersburg 0.15 Reinbeck 0.12 Shellsburg 2.9 S T Sigourney 0.23 Steamboat Rock 0.33 Toledo 0.16 Traer 0.30 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.23 Vinton T Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.06

Not including what we have picked up since midnight, Waterloo and Dubuque have made up some ground this August on the year to date deficits.

Everyone is still well below normal for the year, through August 30.