Post-Trump, Ukraine’s leader to push Biden for US support

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Ukrainian leader who found himself ensnarled in Donald Trump’s first impeachment is coming to Washington to see a new president. In a meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking increased military aid and backing for his country’s bid for NATO membership. The White House says the meeting is aimed at showing support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russia’s seizure of Crimea and backing of armed separatists in the country’s east. Biden also intends to encourage Zelenskyy’s efforts to tackle corruption and reassure him that the U.S will help protect Ukraine’s energy security.