OPERATION QUICKFIND: Cedar Rapids Police looking for missing mother, daughter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police need your help finding a missing mother and her 5-year-old daughter.

Tawonda Morrow and her daughter, Hope Wilson, were last seen at an apartment located at 3825 20th Ave. SW around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Wilson is described as 3'8", weighing 60 pounds.

No clothing description was provided. Police also did not provide a description or picture of Morrow.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.