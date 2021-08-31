Nikole Hannah-Jones launches ‘1619 Freedom School’ after-school program in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pulitzer Prize winner and Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones has announced her new after-school program for 4th and 5th graders, which will focus on teaching Black American history and critical race theory.

The "1619 Freedom School" is named after Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project, which teaches Black American history commemorating the first year of slavery in the United States.

The school program's main mission is to increase literacy skills in Black Waterloo children, through resources at the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College. Hannah-Jones said in a press release today the choice to come back to Waterloo is to close the literacy gap between white and Black Waterloo children, and bring back the now banned teaching of critical race theory.

The school program is set to open this fall, with community members and Waterloo Public School teachers coming together to create and teach the curriculum. It will be housed in the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Waterloo and is looking to open another location as well.

Currently, the program is looking for more educators. If interested in enrolling your children in the program, or teaching the curriculum at the school, email info@1619freedomschool.org.