Mississippi highway collapses, 2 killed, at least 10 injured

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night. WDSU-TV reports that the Mississippi Highway Patrol, emergency personnel and rescue teams responded to Highway 26 in George County, about 60 miles northeast of Biloxi, to find both the east and westbound lanes collapsed, troopers confirmed. Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the collapse is around 50 to 60 feet in length and 20 to 30 feet deep. Robertson believes the torrential amount of rain from Hurricane Ida may have caused the roadway to collapse. He said the drivers may not have seen the roadway in front of them had disappeared.